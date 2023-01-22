Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $65.93 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.51). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $250.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,963,000 after buying an additional 256,085 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,002,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,357,000 after buying an additional 282,361 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 602,935 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,736,000 after acquiring an additional 251,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

