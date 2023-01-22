Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $63.00 at UBS Group

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $46.62 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,967 shares of company stock valued at $876,358. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

