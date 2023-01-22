SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.58. SmartRent shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 811 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMRT shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.66.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $569.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.73.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 62.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in SmartRent by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

