Solstein Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $133.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.72 and its 200-day moving average is $221.94. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.