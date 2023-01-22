Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,638 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

