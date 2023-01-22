SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

