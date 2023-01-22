SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 46,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,092,706 shares.The stock last traded at $63.03 and had previously closed at $63.42.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.