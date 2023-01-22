Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $64.18 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $96.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.19 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

