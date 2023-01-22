Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.71) to GBX 204 ($2.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Spirent Communications Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

