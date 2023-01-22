Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down to $22.93

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $22.02. Squarespace shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 9,306 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Squarespace Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Squarespace by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

