State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 13,112 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,564,000 after purchasing an additional 134,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,408,000 after purchasing an additional 505,449 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $53,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $21.63 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.46 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

