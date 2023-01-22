State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 14,695 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORM opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.17.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. Northland Securities began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on FormFactor to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

