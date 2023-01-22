State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,131 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 554.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after buying an additional 1,063,190 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Verint Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

