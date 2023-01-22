State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 42,508 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RPT Realty by 22.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RPT Realty by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 714,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 58.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 183,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of RPT opened at $10.05 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $856.75 million, a PE ratio of 100.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 520.05%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

