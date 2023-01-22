State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,084.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 708,750 shares of company stock worth $16,551,675 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

