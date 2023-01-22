State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,564,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,115,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,323,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 27,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

About Helen of Troy

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.94. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $221.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.