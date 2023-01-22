State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,579 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Knowles by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Knowles by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Knowles by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Insider Activity

Knowles Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Knowles news, Director Daniel J. Crowley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.