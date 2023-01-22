State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 10,106 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in HNI by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the second quarter worth about $4,907,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HNI opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

