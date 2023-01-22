State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 52,373 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,373 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after buying an additional 2,953,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,044,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,325,000 after buying an additional 2,100,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 3,054,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Kyndryl stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

