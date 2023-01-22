State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,954 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ESAB by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at $56,563,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.