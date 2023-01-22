State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 9,662 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,350,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,772,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in YETI by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $33,133,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.51. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

