State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NX. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

