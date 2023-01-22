State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

