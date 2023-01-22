State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.66 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $105.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

