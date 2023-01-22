State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.71 Million Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,796 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

In other news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 38,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $421,925.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,576,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.97 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 154.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.02%. Equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

