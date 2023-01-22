State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Noble Financial reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $10.60 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

