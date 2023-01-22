State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.6 %

HBI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

