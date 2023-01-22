State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $103.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.