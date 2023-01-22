State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viasat by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Viasat by 37.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after buying an additional 129,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viasat by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after buying an additional 102,362 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 1,957.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Viasat by 91.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 55,651 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSAT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $111,765 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $656.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

