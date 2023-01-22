State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLVT opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $635.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

