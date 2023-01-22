State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.75 Million in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLNG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Golar LNG Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.18 million. Analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Profile

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.