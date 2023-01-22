State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.84 Million in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 176,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.0% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 237.7% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth $120,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $82,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 145.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Stories

