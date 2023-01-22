State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $686,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

GMS opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.80. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. GMS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

