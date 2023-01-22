State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,273 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,990 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 522,946 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 89,840 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 272,243 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $21.75 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 123.41%. The firm had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.22 million. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

