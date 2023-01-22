State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 20,657 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $10.33 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

