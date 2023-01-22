State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 25,163 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 55.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

