State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 8,443 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $458,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,322,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $458,991.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,322,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,242 shares of company stock worth $2,155,137 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITM. Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of SITM opened at $111.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.89. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $270.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

