State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 35,009 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,629,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $70.83 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

