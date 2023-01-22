State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,496,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 245,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.80. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

