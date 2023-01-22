State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Upwork by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,890,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,505,000 after purchasing an additional 457,423 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,719,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Upwork by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,274,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,040,000 after purchasing an additional 174,378 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.36 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $102,112.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,033 shares of company stock valued at $741,714. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.