State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,586 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 75.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $114,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 477.85% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,861.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,861.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,569 shares of company stock worth $223,371. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

