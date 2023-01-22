State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,742,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,608,000 after acquiring an additional 330,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains

In related news, CFO James E. Stark purchased 787 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $954.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.