State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,771 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,077,000 after acquiring an additional 66,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,065,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,989,504 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.45. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.