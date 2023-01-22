State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,639 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $70.63 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.