State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,004 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,004 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3,708.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,001 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at $9,945,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 12.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HLF opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 4,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.