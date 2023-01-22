State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,127 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3,631.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 30,317 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,883,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In related news, Director John Mendlein bought 88,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,608.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Mendlein acquired 88,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $38,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

FATE opened at $5.47 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

