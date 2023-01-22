State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,996 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.