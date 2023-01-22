State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 47,451 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,451 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 288.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after buying an additional 994,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.06. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

