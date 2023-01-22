State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 76,306 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,306 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 841,334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 132.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,201,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 685,171 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 75.0% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 569,856 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,477,000 after acquiring an additional 563,601 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of ADPT opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.11. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,020 shares of company stock worth $265,492. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

