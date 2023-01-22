State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,672 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOR. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.24. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.